Hannaford to offer early shopping for vulnerable customers

Hannaford Supermarkets will start offering dedicated shopping hours to seniors and those with compromised immune systems.

Starting Tuesday, the grocery stores will open at 6 a.m. That first hour will be dedicated soley to those most vunerable to the coronavirus.

The early hours will run Tuesdays through Thursdays.Although associates will not be requesting ID for entry, Hannaford urges the community to respect the intention for the early opening.

“In this time of extraordinary circumstances, it is more important than ever to find new ways to better serve our community,” said Ericka Dodge, Hannaford spokesperson. “These new hours will support all our associates and customers, especially those that are most-vulnerable.”

In addition, Hannaford is shortening its general store hours, starting tomorrow. The new times will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.