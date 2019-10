In an abundance of caution, Hannaford is recalling white American cheese, including freshly sliced cheese, produced for Hannaford.

These items purchased in the Deli in the last 30 days between 9/08/2019—10/08/2019 may contain metal fragments.

Customers should not consume the item and may return it to the store for a full refund.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.