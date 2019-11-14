Hannaford donates $1M to help create food pantries in schools

Hannaford on Wednesday donated $1 million to help create food pantries at schools in Maine and across the Northeast.

The donation is part of Hannaford's Fuel Kids at School initiative.

The program is aimed at addressing food insecurity and making it easier for children to have access to fresh and healthy food.

Hannaford officials said the company will partner with hunger relief agencies to create 90 food pantries in schools over the next two years.

Maine's Good Shepherd Food Bank received nearly $300,000 to establish school-based food pantries in 30 Head Start preschools throughout the state.

Hannaford said the in-school food pantries will provide dedicated spaces where children can get healthy food during and after the school day.