Hannaford, Shaw's, Market Basket, other chains announce new hours, limits on purchases

Several New England grocery store and retail chains have set limits on the purchasing of certain products and have adjusted store hours during the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Stores are making additional moves to ensure the supplies reach everyone, including senior citizens, the population most vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19.

Market Basket: Beginning Thursday, March 19, stores open only to those 60 and over from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All customers are invited to shop Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"To clear up any confusion, we want to make sure you know, all Market Basket stores are open and will remain open regular hours."

Shaw's: Adjusting early hours for certain groups

Shaw's has announced it is reserving the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. shopping times -- on Tuesdays and Thursdays -- for seniors and other at-risk shoppers like pregnant women.

Hannaford: Store hours change, plus hours exclusive for at-risk population

Hannaford's new store hours begin March 21: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Beginning March 24, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings -- 6-7 a.m. -- will be reserved exclusively for customers 60 and over and customers identified by the CDC as being high-risk.

Target: Reducing store hours and closing stores by 9 p.m. daily. First hour of shopping each Wednesday is reserved for "elderly and those with underlying health concerns."

Fast-tracking flow of products that are in highest demand, including food, medicine and other essentials.

Maintaining "limitations on in-demand items" such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, bottled water

Guest-facing surfaces, like checklanes and touchscreens, are cleaned at least every 30 minutes

Trader Joe's: Store hours reduced to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Suspended all food and drink sampling

Increased frequency of cleanings

Offers additional paid sick leave to all employees

Walmart: Store hours changed to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The company said stores that currently open later than 7 a.m. will keep their regular starting hours.

The move to change hours was made to help give employees more time to stock shelves and for the cleaning and sanitzation of stores.

Customers over 60 years old will be allowed in the store one hour before it opens on Tuesdays from March 24 through April 28

Limits are also being made for the amount a customer can buy.

Read this article for more.

CVS: Store hours vary by location

Reports no disruptions in supply chain for prescription drugs but warns that demand may cause "temporary shortages for certain products at some store locations"

Waived charges for home delivery of prescription medications

No point-of-care test available for COVID-19 in MinuteClinic

Dollar General: Adjusted hours for seniors

