Hands-free driving law now in effect

Maine's new hands-free driving law is now in effect.

Paul Dwyer talked to law enforcement about how they are going to enforce it.

"Among the officers of this department, they're dedicated to help serve and protect the public, and one of the biggest safety issues to change in Maine has been this cell phone ban," said Augusta Police Sgt. Christian Behr. "So our officers are committed to enforcing that rule and making sure that people know that that is no longer acceptable."

And to see just how the new law is going to be enforced, I went on a ride-along.

"The law as far as what we can enforce, if you're holding a phone while operating your motor vehicle, that is a violation," said Augusta Police Officer Carly Wiggin, who took me on the ride-along. "If it's mounted, you are allowed to activate or trigger the phone by a one touch or one swipe."

It didn't take long to find someone on their phone.

"Are you aware of the new law that went into effect today?" asked Wiggin to a driver we saw talking on the phone.

The driver admitted he was on the phone.

"I am issuing a summons for the violation of the new law which is operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld device," said Wiggin.

Officer Wiggin says the new law makes their jobs easier when seeing people on their phones.

"In order to get them for that texting while driving, you had to really be able to see what they were doing," said Wiggin. "This, it doesn't matter. If it's in their hand, it's considered a violation. I don't have to prove an operation and what they were doing."

The first-time fine was initially said to be $50.

However, due to the language of the law saying "not less than $50," the courts have determined the initial fine will be $230.

The bill's sponsor says he's working on an immediate fix.