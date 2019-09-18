Hands-free distracted driving law goes into effect Thursday

Starting Thursday, more than 500 new laws go into effect in Maine.

One that might have the most impact on your day-to-day life is the hands-free distracted driving law.

You will no longer be allowed to be holding your phone at all while driving.

You are still allowed to have it in a cradle or cupholder.

State Senator Bill Diamond, AAA, and local law enforcement partnered Wednesday for a public safety campaign on the new hands-free driving law.

"This has been a long effort," said Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, who sponsored the bill and co-chairs the Legislature's Transportation Committee. "We've had 10 years now we've been trying to get this passed because the problem has been distracted driving, people holding their phone. We passed a distracted driving in 09'. We passed a no texting law in '11. But then we realized that people were still doing all of those things and we really had to have a specific law that said you cannot hold the phone because they were texting regardless."

AAA says that 73% of people are fearful of others distracted driving on the road, but of those people, about a third of them admitted to using their phone while driving within the past month.

AAA has been one of the driving forces of this movement.

"We need to make a societal change," said Pat Moody, Public Affairs Manager for AAA Northern New England. "We need to change the way we think about driving distracted -- make it socially unacceptable to get behind a wheel, pick up your phone, and start paying attention to something other than driving."

And for law enforcement, they say this makes it easier for them to do their jobs and keep the roads safe.

"Holding the phone and texting, using the phone in any manner while you're holding it is distracting," said Sgt. Jennifer Weaver, Waterville Police. "When it was just the texting, it made our jobs difficult because we couldn't necessarily see exactly what they were doing on their phone. Now we're going to be able to see that the phone was in their hand which is a direct violation of the law and we'll be able to take enforcement action."