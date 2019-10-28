Handmade hats and mittens distributed to local charities by Bangor Police

"We loaded up boxes out of the car up into the elevator and up here into our second floor classroom, and then the sorting process began."

Bangor Community Resource Officer Elizabeth Brunton spent the morning separating hats, gloves, mittens, neck warmers, scarves, and headbands into sections for various local charity organizations.

"Based on what the organization does. Is it a high volume shelter? Is it going to see a lot of people? Are they caseworkers who actually go out into the field?"

Over 600 items were donated by volunteers from all over the state as part of 'Hats for the Homeless,' which has been operating in Bangor since 2014.

"It's incredibly important that we get these items to the organizations that will use them and get them to the people that are going to start getting cold as the first snow flies."

Laura Cole works as the storeroom manager at the Union Street Brick Church. "The different shelters and everything, we all kind of work together as a great big team to take care of those that are less fortunate in Bangor."

Officer Burton dropped off several bags full of warm winter gear.

"It's gonna do a lot. We have so many people that are still outside and who will remain outside this winter, so we'll be able to keep a lot of people warm. I saw that there were some kids hats. We have a lot of families that we service. A lot of social workers that come in."

The Brick Church will also be opening as a warming shelter this winter.

"We offer a bunch of different recovery classes. We offer different craft classes. We're open 10-4 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday with free clothing, toiletries, furniture, household items for anyone in need."

If you're interested in helping, you can find out more at Hats for the Homeless Bangor dot com.

"A lot of times people will come to me and say, you know, I really was thinking about somebody that was outside while I was knitting this or thinking of a child while I was knitting this knowing it was going to keep them warm this winter."

"Sometimes the homeless state that they feel invisible" says officer Burton. "And when you receive a handmade scarf or a handmade hat, it reminds you that you are a part of our community, you are a part of society, and someone did think about you."