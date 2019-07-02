Handheld cellphone use ban signed into law

Come September, you're going to have to put down your phone while driving.

A new law bans handheld phone use behind the wheel.

"We've been looking at all the research and all the data over the years knowing that this day had to come, and it feels good because we know now that we're going to save lives with this legislation," said Senator Bill Diamond, D-Windham.

After years of working on legislation on the Transportation Committee, Diamond says they've passed a momentous law.

"We've had a long journey," said Diamond. "We've passed, I think, probably the most important piece of legislation in terms of saving peoples' lives that we've ever passed in this Legislature. It has to be one of the most important."

The bill goes a step further than the texting ban that's already law.

Drivers caught under this new law have to pay a $50 fine for the first offense and $250 for repeat offenses.

"We know that based on all of the research that's been done around the country that distracted driving -- primarily the use of cell phones and primarily texting -- is causing more and more accidents every year," said Diamond. "We're seeing many more crossovers on the centerline, head on collisions, totally because of distracted driving."

Law enforcement says this will help them and make Maine safer.

"It's time to put down your phones or electronic devices and just pay attention to your driving," said Bruce Scott, Traffic Safety Unit Troop Leader with the Maine State Police. "Taking your eyes off the road, your hands off the wheel, and your mind off the driving task is a deadly combination, so please remember to just drive."

The law goes into effect September 19th.