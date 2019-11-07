Hancock company recalls smoked salmon over possible botulism concerns

Mill Stream Corp. based in Hancock has voluntarily recalled 10 lots of cold smoked salmon due to concerns of potential botulism contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said people should not eat the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning that can cause general weakness, dizziness, double vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

The recalled product was sold between March 6 and Sept. 17 in vacuum sealed packages in 2 pound, 1 pound, 8 ounce and 4 ounce sizes.

The affected products are marked with lot numbers 7049, 7050, 7051, 7052, 7054, 7056, 7058, 7060, 7062 and 7066, according to the FDA.

The salmon was sold in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Utah, Iowa, Tennessee, Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, Washington, Georgia, Illinois, Virginia, Michigan and Texas.

The products sold were through retail, wholesale and online orders.

The FDA said the salmon was sold frozen by Mill Stream Corp., but may have been thawed by retailers before sale.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product frozen are advised to keep it frozen until ready to use and thaw under refrigeration immediately before use.

If a consumer has a refrigerated product subject to the recall, they should dispose of it immediately even if it does not look or smell spoiled, the FDA said.

Consumers can contact the company at 207-266-0621.