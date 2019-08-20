Hancock County teens learn about opportunity in area

A shortage of qualified workers in Maine has the Hancock County Technical Center, along with area employers, thinking outside the box.

They're taking a group of middle schoolers on a week long tour exploring the possibilities that exist.

"We are trying to start educating students earlier about workforce opportunities in our area," said HCTC Director Amy Boles.

A group of Hancock County students visited the Atlantic Oceanside in Bar Harbor Tuesday.

"A lot of these kids are not going to ever have stepped foot in some of the businesses that we are visiting this week," said Boles. "This gives them an opportunity to do something they haven't done before. A lot of kids don't know the careers."

"There are so many different opportunities," said incoming 7th grader Elise Sargent. "You've got CEO and waitresses and stuff like that, so I think that's pretty cool. Like, shocked that there are so many different levels."

"Lots of different jobs and there's a lot of different ones, and you can really work in a lot of them, and it's really like a big option," said soon-to-be 6th grader Elizabeth Boles.

Nearly 40 million people visited Maine on vacation last year. It's a multi-billion dollar industry that supplies more than 100-thousand jobs in the state. With a lack of qualified applicants for jobs, employers, like Atlantic Oceanside, are looking younger. They have three teens there on work permits this summer.

"Some of them going into eighth grade will be able to have work permits soon and maybe will be able to have some opportunity come about as a result of it," said Amy Boles.

"There's so many different jobs and opportunities," said Sargent. "When I'm 14 or 15, I'm probably gonna come here or come to a different place and bus tables or wash dishes."

"I would wanna have a job because if I'm going to go into college and all the college fees and stuff like that," said Austin Crowley Dunn. "So, you need money to pay off notebooks and stuff like that."