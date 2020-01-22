Hancock County man sentenced to 2 and a half years for drug charges

A New Jersey man convicted of drug charges in Hancock County is now serving out a two-and-a-half year prison sentence.

Another drug case against him in Penobscot County remains open.

23-year-old Kayson Harvey pleaded guilty in Ellsworth earlier this month, and was told to turn himself in for his sentence a couple days after that.

The day before he was supposed to go to prison, police in Bangor caught Harvey with what they say was a large amount of cocaine and heroin.

Harvey is being held at Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

Court officials say Harvey is scheduled for a hearing in Bangor in March.

