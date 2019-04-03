Hancock County Dispatchers looking to expand communications center to allow for higher call volume

Hancock County dispatchers are trying to work their way out of cramped quarters.

Located in the Sheriff's Office in Ellsworth, the space currently allows for three dispatchers at a time to work there.

The Communications Center wants to increase its staff which calls for a larger office.

Officials are looking at plans to expand the current space.

They say the expansion is necessary due to increasing call volumes.

Hancock Country Regional Communications Center Director Bob Conary says, "Last year, we had about a 30% overall increase between 911 and regular business line calls. We were in the middle of the state's call volume last year. We took just under 16,000 911 calls. We also had over 80,000 regular landline calls."

County Commissioners and dispatchers are working with a local contractor to develop the most cost effective plan.