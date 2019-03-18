Hancock County Annual Food Drive

Rachel Emus, Hancock County Food Programs Coordinator was our special guest during our TV5 Morning News on Monday. She highlighted the 8th annual Hancock County Food Drive, which runs through the end of March.

To become an official Food Drive Sponsor:

• Make a donation of $50 or greater to the Hancock County Food Drive, and/or

• Participate as a host site for our donation drive.

Other ways to support the Food Drive:

Donate: Text: FeedME2019 to 41444.

Collect food: Pantries need canned fruits, canned vegetables, peanut butter, canned tuna, whole wheat pasta, and healthy soups.

For more information about sponsoring the Hancock County Food Drive, contact Rachel Emus at (207) 667-7171 or rachel@healthyacadia.org.

