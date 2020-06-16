Hancock County sheriff tables riot gear request for now

Hancock County Commissioners say public interest for Tuesday's special meeting was three times what they usually get. More than 70 people tuned into at least part of the three-hour Zoom call.

Sheriff Scott Kane planned to discuss the potential purchase of riot gear, but that request was tabled.

The request follows recent protests in Hancock County. The demonstrations there have all been peaceful so far, but Kane says he doesn't want to wait until after he needs gear to make a request.

He also acknowledges that the term "riot gear" likely inflamed the discussion, but he clarified exactly what his office is requesting.

"I'm not interested in maintaining a tactical team, any of those types of things," Sheriff Kane says. "I'm looking for three things: I'm looking for helmets, I'm looking for batons, and I'm looking for gloves. To me, those are for safety just like bulletproof vests that we have now."

Due to heightened interest, commissioners decided to move the discussion to its own meeting on a different date. That date has not been set.

Another departure from the agenda came when public comment was moved to the end of the meeting, after other votes were taken.

"I was disappointed by how this meeting was handled today," said Castine native Hanna Gutow. "As a member of this community, I'm grateful that my voice is now being heard. But I strongly believe that it is the duty of our publicly elected officials to interact with their constituents."

Commissioners did approve the hiring of a patrolman for an open position. Many on the call asked for that money to go towards other services.

To submit a comment, email: hcadministrator@co.hancock.me.us