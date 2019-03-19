Hancock Co. man charged in deadly drunk driving crash accused of drinking, smoking pot

A man from Pembroke charged driving drunk and killing his passenger in a car crash last summer is now accused of using alcohol and marijuana.

33-year-old Merrill Muncey is in jail in Bangor.

He's charged with violating his bail conditions on his Hancock County manslaughter case after police checked on him at his father's home in Holden over the weekend.

They say he'd been drinking and tested positive for using marijuana.

Muncey appeared in court Monday where the Hancock County District Attorney's office asked that his bail be revoked.

A hearing on that was set for next month, so Muncey will stay in jail until then.

Last June Muncey was driving on Route 9 in Osborn when his pick up went off the road and rolled over.

37-year-old Tonya Leach of Patten was killed.

At the time police weren't clear who was driving.

Muncey was formally charged with manslaughter and aggravated criminal OUI last month.

