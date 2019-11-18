Hancock Co. dog killer case: One man to be sentenced, other can't be found

A Steuben man is now set to be sentenced in January for torturing and killing a dog in Winter Harbor.

But the second person charged in the death of Franky the pug apparently skipped town.

Two arrest warrants have been issued for 38-year-old Nathan Burke of Hancock. He failed to appear in court in August and October.

His lawyer tells TV5 he doesn't know where Burke is.

24-year-old Justin Chipman was convicted last week of burglary, theft, unauthorized used of property, criminal mischief and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Franky's owner Phillip Torrey says when he returned home from a concert in the summer of 2018, Franky was missing and his SUV was damaged.

The Hancock County District Attorney said he and his wife found Franky's body washed up on shore, mangled with bullet holes in its throat.

Chipman is free on bail while he waits for sentencing January 8th. Burke's case is on hold until he can be found.