Hampden women completes first marathon while helping cancer patients

A Hampden women ran over 26 miles Sunday morning to help in the fight against cancer.

Heidi Sharpe ran through the streets of Hampden and Bangor to complete her first marathon.

She was inspired to run in honor of her mom, Bea, who lost her battle with lung cancer in 2010.

Since then, Heidi has raised awareness about the disease, while raising money for Champion the Cure.

We caught up with some of Heidi's friends Sunday.

They all workout together at Bodies by Badger and they say they this is an amazing challenge that Heidi took on.

"I think all of us at the gym have had different people who have been impacted by cancer over the course of our lifetimes in different ways, and I think we're all supporting her knowing that we don't want anyone else to have to go through this,” said Heidi’s friend, Carrie.

Heidi is still accepting donations for Champion the Cure.

To donate visit:

http://secure.northernlighthealth.org/site/TR/Events/General/428460300?px=1026229&pg=personal&fr_id=1220

