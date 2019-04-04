Hampden woman sentenced for fake marriage

A Hampden woman has been sentenced for a fake marriage.

28-year-old Marena Mushero was sentenced to five years probation for conspiracy to commit marriage fraud to evade U.S. immigration laws.

Court documents say she posted an on-line ad offering money to marry a person looking for a green card.

On June 25th last year she married a Nepalese citizen in Brewer.

He was living legally in another state but agreed to marry her for permanent residency.

Mushero is going to state prison next week to serve eight months for an unrelated crime.

