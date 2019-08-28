Hampden woman sentenced after being accused of cutting man's throat

A Hampden woman accused of cutting a man's throat with a butcher knife was sentenced to twelve years in prison Wednesday.

38-year-old Sonya Dupray pled guilty to elevated aggravated assault.

Police say she cut the man after an argument in April of last year.

When police arrived on the scene she admitted to cutting the man and showed officers where the knife was in the grass outside.

"She was cooperative when the police came, she immediately told them what happened, what she had done. She wasn't trying to downplay it and she does feel badly about what she did."

According to officials the victim also had a deep cut on his arm.

