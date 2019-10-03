Hampden woman plans to run her own marathon to help cancer patients

A Hampden woman will check something off her bucket list this weekend, while helping cancer patients.

Heidi Sharpe lost her mom, Bea, to lung cancer in 2010.

Since then she’s raised awareness and money for the cause.

In 2015, she and her family participated in the Champion the Cure Challenge as a team.

They named themselves, “Nanie’s Busy Bees.”

On Sunday, she’ll lace up her sneakers and run through the streets of Bangor and Hampden to help raise money for Champion the Cure.

So far, she’s raised more than $4,000.

"If we could all think about being a bumble bee, which is actually close to our hearts because of "Nanies Bees," but being a bumble bee and trying to do one good thing for someone else, it would make such a difference,” said Sharpe.

Heidi is still accepting donations before her run this weekend.

You can donate here: http://secure.northernlighthealth.org/site/TR/Events/General?px=1026229&pg=personal&fr_id=1220.

