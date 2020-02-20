Autopsy complete, further studies needed on Hampden woman found Tuesday morning

New information today about the woman whose body was found in her Hampden home earlier this week.

73-year-old Georgeanne Jackson was a teacher for 32 years at George Weatherbee Elementary School in Hampden.

According to the superitnendent for RSU 22, Jackson was a Gifted and Talented teacher until she retired in 2015.

Jackson's body was found in her Kennebec Road home Tuesday after relatives had called police to do a welfare check.

Jackson's husband, 73-year old David Jackson, was also in the home, unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently being monitored.

According to the RSU 22 superintendent, David Jackson was also a retired teacher.

He was an English instructor at Hampden Academy until 1992.

An autopsy was completed on Georgeanne Jackson's body, but the medical examiner's office says further studies are needed to determine a cause of death.