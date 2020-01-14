Hampden waste facility remains closed after explosion

The new waste processing plant in Hampden is still closed after a small fire last Thursday.

The Bangor Daily News reports a partially filled propane tank delivered to the center exploded.

That sparked a small fire in the machinery that produces bales of recycled good and injured a worker.

The newspaper says officials with the Coastal Resources of Maine plant are still assessing how much damage the explosion caused and are making repairs.

They also reported the company will update their safety protocols and more closely inspect incoming waste to prevent any future mishaps.

Officials with the plant tell the paper, they do not expect the current outage at the plant to continue for an extended time but In the meantime, communities are now shipping their garbage to landfills in Norridgewock and Old Town.