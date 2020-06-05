Hampden teachers say goodbye to students with drive-thru parade

As the famous Alice Cooper song goes, "School's Out." At least that's the case for students of George B. Weatherbee School in Hampden.

Since teachers did not get a chance to say 'goodbye' to their students they decided to throw them a drive by parade.

Teachers gathered all around the school to congratulate their students on completing another school year.

Four custodians really made the show.

They were there sending students off and rocking their 80s attire.

Paul Veilleux serves as the schools head custodian.

He says they have done this type of thing in the past and the kids always get a kick out of it.

"I think it's great. They're all happy. They're smiling. They have signs. I think they really appreciate it. The whole district has been great," said Veilleaux.

Staff hope to do another drive by celebration in the future.

