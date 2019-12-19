Hampden students help folks stay warm this winter

Little elves at a school in Hampden are helping folks stay a lot warmer this Christmas season.

Second graders at McGraw School have been collecting hygiene items and winter apparel.

They presented their gatherings to the Shaw House in Bangor, a place for homeless youth.

Representatives with Shaw House say these items were greatly needed.

"How does it make you feel knowing that you're helping to the people at Shaw House?"

"Happy because they get what they need to survive."

"Our youth really appreciate it. They appreciate all that everyone does but especially when he little kids come together it really touches their heart."

"We are really extremely grateful for the amount of compassion that the school has show to us."

The second graders helped load the van up and said they all want those at the Shaw House to have a Merry Christmas.

