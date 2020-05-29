Hampden publisher is calling on writers of all ages to help with anthology

A Hampden author and publisher has come up with a way to support people during the pandemic and she's calling on other writers to help her.

Emma G. Rose says she was looking for a way she could contribute and make a difference right now.

She figured the best way to help was to do what she knows best - to write.

She's putting together an anthology of writing about Mainers, by Mainers.

Proceeds from the book sales will go to support the United Way of Eastern Maine's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Anyone six and older are encouraged to submit a piece.

It can be a short story, essay, or poem.

Rose says to let your imagination run wild.

"Let's raise some money for the United Way and help them help people in Maine. That's kind of the easily measurable goal. The less measurable goal is let's help Mainers connect to each other. Let's remind each other that we're not alone and that art can help us get through hard times," she says.

The deadline for submissions is June 22nd.

You can find more information at imperativepressbooks.com.