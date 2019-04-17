Hampden names new Public Safety Director

Hampden has a new public safety director.

Christian Bailey was appointed to the position Tuesday night.

Bailey has been with the Hampden Police Department for almost three decades.

He replaces Joe Rogers who retired earlier this month after 32 years with the town.

Bailey attributes his success to the guidance and support he received from Rogers, and he says following in Roger's footsteps will be his greatest challenge.

"I'm a different person than Chief Rogers, but my goal is to keep the work environment the same way. We're going to move forward initiatives that have already begun by Chief Rogers, so we're going to do a lot of great things, and we're going to continue to strive for excellence in our police, fire, and EMS services and code enforcement services, and that's not going to change," said Bailey.

A celebration for Rogers will be held Wednesday afternoon, May 1st, from 2 to 4:30 in the town council chambers.

Everyone is welcome to thank Rogers for his years of service to the community.