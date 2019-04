A Hampden man accused of robbing a Bangor credit union last week was arrested today in Connecticut.

Police say 59-year-old Ronald Tilley was arrested for theft in South Windsor, Connecticut.

Police there found that Tilley was wanted in Maine for the robbery.

Bangor Police say Tilley entered the Springer Drive branch Wednesday and fled with some cash.

On Thursday, police searched Tilley's home.

He's being held in Connecticut and will soon face extradition to Bangor.