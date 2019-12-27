Hampden man suing after being fired from his pharmacist job

A Hampden man who was fired from his pharmacist job is suing Walgreens...

61-year-old Jon Simms says he was directed by his supervisor to fill a fentanyl prescription for a man who Simms learned was facing drug charges.

Court documents say before learning of the patient's alleged criminal history, Simms had become concerned about the dosage and frequency of the refills.

When he voiced his concerns with his supervisor he was told to not question the prescription.

Simms worked for the pharmacy, which was previously a Rite Aid, since 2014.

He was fired in 2018.