Hampden man sentenced to 43 years in prison for murder of his sister-in-law

A Hampden man who fatally shot his sister-in-law 10 times in July of 2018, has been sentenced to 43 years in prison.

In November, 56-year-old Philip Clark was convicted of murder.

Philip Clark stood in the courtroom Tuesday and apologized to Renee's family.

During the sentencing proceeding, prosecutors requested that Clark be sent to prison for 50 years and be ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution to cover Renee Clark's funeral expenses.

Some of Renee Clark's family, the woman shot to death by Philip Clark addressed the judge Tuesday afternoon during the sentencing proceeding. Each of them asking that the judge hand down a life sentence to Philip Clark for the murder of their mom, sister and daughter.

Renee's estranged husband, Frank Clark, who is the brother of Philip Clark spoke int the courtroom Tuesday. Frank Clark told the judge that he and Phil are closer than most brothers. "I've never known Phil to initiate and confrontation, ever."

During the six day trial, the prosecution played police recorded interviews in which Philip Clark confesses to killing Renee in July of last year.

Renee was estranged from Philip's brother at the time.

The defense maintained Clark was pushed over the edge and his altered state of mind caused him to kill Renee.

Philip Clark's sister told the judge Tuesday that she was "in shock and complete denial of what Phil had done." She asked the judge for leniency when sentencing him.

