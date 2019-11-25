Hampden man found guilty of murdering sister-in-law

Justice has been served.

That's what prosecutors say a family is feeling after a Hampden man was found guilty of murdering their mother, daughter, sister and friend.

Closing arguments in the murder trial of 56-year-old Philip Clark began this Monday morning.

Loud sighs of relief could be heard from the family and friends of Renee Clark after a jury found Philip Clark guilty Monday evening.

It took the jury less than two hours to convict him.

During the lengthy seven-day trial, prosecutors played police recordings of Philip Clark confessing to shooting his sister-in-law, Renee Clark, 10 times.

Philip Clark's defense argued that Renee had pushed him over the edge and in his altered state of mind he pulled the trigger.

The defense was hoping for a lesser conviction of manslaughter but the jury decided otherwise.

Philip Clark's defense attorney, Logan Perkins says, "Under the law, just because you cause another person's death doesn't mean that you're guilty of nuder. There's a lot more to it than that. He's disappointed. He's from the very beginning taken responsibility for what he did and admitted what he did. He maintains that he did this under incredibly unique circumstances which are unlikely to ever repeat themselves and which were extremely out of the ordinary for him."

Asst. Attorney General, Lisa Marchese says, "The defense brought up a lot of things for the jury to think about but I was confident that they would wade through and recognize this as the execution that it was. The family is obviously very happy with the verdict. No verdict today would have ever brought Renee back but the fact that it's a guilty verdict, it makes them happy of course."

The defense says they do plan to appeal the jury's decision.

Prosecutors tell us they haven't decided on what sentence they will seek.

Philip Clark face 25 years to life.

Sentencing is set for January.