Jury selection begins for Hampden man facing murder charge

Jury selection begins on Wednesday in the trial of a Hampden man accused of killing his sister-in-law.

56-year-old Philip Clark is charged with murdering Renee Clark.

Her body was found in July of last year in an apartment building on Kennebec Road where both she and Philip Clark lived.

Police recorded an interview with Clark, asking him how Renee was killed...Clark told them he shot her.

Clark's lawyer claimed his client's Miranda rights were violated during that interview but last week, a judge denied a motion to toss out the evidence.

