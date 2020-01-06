Hampden man charged with murder to learn his fate on Tuesday

A Hamden man who fatally shot his sister-in-law 10 times, is due to be sentenced tomorrow.

In November, 56-year old Philip Clark was convicted of murder.

During the six day trial, the prosecution played police recorded interviews in which Philip Clark confesses to killing Renee in July of last year. Renee was estranged from Philip’s brother at the time.

The defense maintained Clark was pushed over the edge and his altered state of mind caused him to kill Renee.

