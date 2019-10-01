Hampden man accused of murder tries to have his confession thrown out before trial

A Hampden man accused of shooting and killing his sister-in-law went before a judge Tuesday.

He's trying to keep some statements he made to authorities out of the courtroom.

56-year-old Philip Clark has pled not guilty to the murder of Renee Clark.

Police say Clark admitted to killing Renee Clark in July of last year.

Tuesday his defense claimed his confession was made under "intense police pressure" and his Miranda rights were violated.

Prosecution played a video of detectives clearly reading Clark his Miranda rights and asking him questions to make sure he understood them.

They also played the police recording of Clark's initial confession to police.

Renee Clark's family reacted emotionally as the recording was played back.

Renee Clark's body was found in an apartment building on Kennebec Road in Hampden where both she and Philip Clark lived.

She was reportedly in the process of getting a divorce from Philip Clark's brother.

The hearing will continue.

Clark is set to go on trial next month.