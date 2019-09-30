Hampden man accused of killing sister-in-law wants statements withheld from court case

A Hampden man accused of shooting and killing his sister-in-law wants to keep some statements he made to authorities out of the courtroom.

56-year-old Philip Clark has pleaded not guilty to murder.

A suppression hearing in his case is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Bangor. Clark is set to on go on trial in November.

Police say Clark admitted to killing Renee Clark in July of last year.

Her body was found in apartment building on Kennebec Road in Hampden where they both lived.

Renee Clark was reportedly in the process of getting a divorce from Philip Cark's brother.

Police say Philip Clark shot her -- reloaded -- and continued firing.

We're told he then tried to clean up the scene, wrapping her body in plastic.