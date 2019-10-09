Hampden man accused of killing sister-in-law back in court Wednesday

A Hampden man accused of murdering his sister-in-law was back in court Wednesday.

56-year-old Philip Clark is trying to keep some statements made to police out of the courtroom.

He's pleaded not guilty to the murder of Renee Clark.

Police say he told them he killed Renee when they arrived at his apartment.

That was in July of 2018.

His defense claims that confession was made under "intense police pressure" and his Miranda Rights were violated.

In court Wednesday, Clark testified saying that officers came to his door multiple times.

The State asked Clark why he did not answer the door and Clark said quote "I didn't want to talk to them."

Last week, the prosecution played a video of detectives reading Clark his Miranda Rights.

In court, multiple police officers testified including one of the detectives who interviewed Clark.

Renee Clark's body was found in an apartment building on Kennebec Road in Hampden where both she and Philip Clark lived.

She was in the process of getting a divorce from Philip's brother.

Police say Philip Clark shot her, reloaded, and continued firing, then tried to clean up the scene, wrapping Renee's body in plastic.

He's set to go on trial in November.

