Hampden hardware store caters to your seasonal needs

A hardware store in Hampden is offering to deliver a Christmas tree right to your house.

Erickson's Hardware has trees from Piper Mountain Christmas Tree Farm.

People from the area can call in, select the size you want to buy, and have the tree delivered for a twenty dollar fee.

You'll also find pink snow shovels for sale in the store.

Proceeds from those sales support cancer research at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Erickson's Hardware employee Gabrielle Mayo explains.

"The shovels are from Mount Waldo plastics. Michael and Stacy Thibodeau are the owners. They came up with the idea of Snofighter shovels. Specifically the pink ones where if you purchase one, two dollars goes directly towards cancer care."

The store is on Main Street North in Hampden and is open until 8PM every day of the week.

If you'd like to order a tree for delivery you can call 862-4444.

