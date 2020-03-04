Hampden firefighter receives Capt. Joel Barnes Community Service Award

A long-time Hampden firefighter has received a special award.

Matt St. Pierre has been honored with the Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award.

Barnes was a Berwick firefighter who died in the line of duty a year ago.

St. Pierre was one of three finalists.

The new award is meant to honor first responders who embody the same spirit and commitment to duty as Barnes did.

Matt St. Pierre said, "The circumstances where this award came from resulted in someone making the ultimate sacrifice. Someone who was very well known, very well respected in his profession, in his area, in his career. To be able to win the very first one and to be able to set the bar with this award, that is really what my goal is is to continue to try and do right by this and do right by Joel and uphold the standards of the award when they are looking to give the award to somebody."

The other finalists were Kevin Leavitt of the Richmond Fire Department and David Petrocelli of the Portland Fire Department.