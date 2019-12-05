Hampden detox center expands services

Wellspring Incorporated, a Bangor-based organization offering mental health and substance abuse disorder treatment services, is expanding.

New Horizons Detox Center in Hampden will now serve clients beyond the Greater Bangor Area into Downeast and Northern Maine.

The 10-bed facility has been serving clients for nearly two years, but their goal was to widen their outreach and include more of the state.

Staff say it's the only detox center of its kind in Eastern Maine.

The only other available treatment options are hospitals which staff say can be far more costly.

Suzanne Farley, Executive Director of Wellspring, Inc. says, "We've been working really hard to expand our licensure, and that's what we did. We went from a social model detox to what we call a medically managed detox center. That means I've got nurses 24/7, and we can do a nursing assessment when they come in."

People with questions or those seeking treatment can call New Horizons at 217-6521 or visit wellspringmaine.com.