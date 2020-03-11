Hampden cleaning company has plan in place should coronavirus come to Maine

A cleaning company in Hampden is preparing to help with coronavirus cleanup.

We stopped by Bouchard Cleaning and Restoration Wednesday.

They say they have a disaster plan in place should the coronavirus become an issue in Maine.

It includes sanitizing and clean buildings - and all of the surfaces and contents in them.

They can service the entire state, residential or commercial.

The company is part of the system of 500 across the country for backup resources.

"This type of response is in our wheelhouse anyways when we are talking about taking care of biohazards or hoarding situations, all of those things have those concerns of viruses and things that you're going to run into so this is something that our people have been trained on, understand how to deal with," said Lara Clark, Marketing and Business Manager.

They can also test the area after cleaning to make sure the virus has been eliminated.

