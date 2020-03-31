Community comes together to surprise a Hampden boy for his birthday

Usually when you celebrate your birthday - you have a big social gathering with your family and friends.

Social distancing may have taken away face to face interactions for the time being, but that doesn't mean you still can't celebrate your birthday!

The Liberatore family from Hampden found a way to give their son Anthony or as they call him AJ a big surprise.

The love and support were felt all around this community to wish him a very happy birthday.

Fire trucks, police cruisers, jeeps, and even monster trucks drove down Liberty Avenue.

There were more than 50 vehicles in this parade.

His mom says there's a lot to celebrate this year not just his birthday.

Joanna Liberatore, AJ's mom, said, "His autism diagnosis was removed just a few months ago and that typically only happens in 4% of the children under the age of 8 to have that removed. Everyone has followed our journey and our struggles and our triumphs and I think everyone just wants to celebrate him."

"It was awesome seeing the monster trucks because they are big and they have big wheels. They are taller than everybody."

AJ's mom said this couldn't have been possible without the support of family and friends.

Joanna said she can't thank everyone enough!

What's a birthday without presents? AJ received many on Tuesday!