Hampden author is using her book 'Nothing's Ever Lost' to help others

A Hampden author is using her first book to help others in more way than one.

It's working, too.

We sat down with Emma G. Rose to hear about her book "Nothing's Ever Lost."

"Jack and Anna are dead. Not romantic vampire dead, not night of the living dead but really dead."

Are you hooked yet? Author Emma G. Rose hopes you are. And not just because it's her first book but because she believes it can help others.

"This specific book came out of actually a fairly awful experience. My 17-year-old died when I was 20. A few months later I moved to Japan and I thought how am I going to deal with this. So as it writer I thought, I was going to write," she said.

Now she's proud to share her novel 'Nothing's Ever Lost' with others and although it is in the young adult category she hopes to make a connection with readers of all ages.

"Once I got the story down, I realized that there were a lot of people that could be helped by this and not just suicide but the loss of anyone is awful and hard but there are also funny things that happen, and there are heart warming things that happen, and your friendships and relationships get it you through it and that's what 'Nothing's Really Lost' is really all about. It's about people are dead but it's really about life what that means and what friendship is and how it gets you through."

The book being published was more than a proud milestone for Emma. It was also a goal to prove to others that being a full-time professional writer could be done. She's telling that story to others, too.

"That's why I'm going to rural high schools, like mine, Nokomis."

While sharing her novel about suicide and grief, she's also trying to reach others to tell them anything is possible. When she expressed wanting to be a writer when she was younger, many others told her it coudln't be done.

"Like many young creatives, I was told, 'Oh, that's lovely, dear. You need to pay the bills. You need to eat.'" dear, you need to going to have to get a real job."

She's going all over Maine whenever she can to reach others including the northernmost bookstore in the United States, Bogan Books.

"It's located on America's first mile in Fort Kent."

Owner Heidi Carter says while they have incredible authors in their region they love having visitors.

"It's not a very common experience and when they travel it means an awful lot to us," said Carter.

Emma traveled to speak to at the shop a trip she says was incredible. Heidi loved it so much she decided to take it a step further during a presentation called Girls and Goals with about 80 fifth through seventh graders.

"I am in love with all of these. They're fabulous. They are so creative. And the girls clearly put a lot of work in to it. This is exactly what I want for this book. I want kids to be able to think through what they want to be when they grow up. And, what they want to do with their lives. And these girls are clearly going somewhere. It was fabulous," said Rose.

You can find out all about her and her book at emmagrose.com.

