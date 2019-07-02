Hampden Town Manager resigns

Hampden's Town Manager handed in his resignation at last night's town council meeting.

Jim Chandler started on that job in June of last year.

No one has confirmed for us Chandler's reasoning for leaving it.

The town appointed Town Clerk, Paula Scott as his interim replacement.

She says, "At this point everything is status quo. We just passed our budget on the 16th of June and everything that was a part of that budget will move forward. I will serve until the council decides to move in one direction or another."

Town officials say they're unsure when they'll seek a permanent replacement.