The Hampden Rec Department is gearing up for it's annual Halloween party.

Their Halloween Open House is next Wednesday the 30th.

It's from 4-to-6:30 at the Skehan Rec Center.

It's all free.

There will be tons of fun.

They are still accepting donations for the event.

Those can be dropped off at the Rec Center or the Hampden Town Office anytime during normal business hours.