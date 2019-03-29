Hampden Elementary School promotes school bus reading

A way of promoting reading on the bus has made its way to a Hampden Elementary School.

It's called Books on the Bus. A bus at the McGraw School will have seatback covers with pockets. Inside, there are a variety of books for kids grades K through 5.

The Director of the Edythe Dyer Community Library in Hampden said school secretaries said 75% of students use the bus as a way of getting to school.

Debbie Lozito, Edythe Dyer Library Director, said, "They all have a chance to have books on the bus, especially the little pocket there. It's kind of like a surprise. What's going to be in there every time when you pull it out? A different book."

Bangor Savings Bank sponsored the book pockets.

The Edythe Dyer Library is always accepting gently used books.