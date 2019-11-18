Hammond Lumber Company kicks off fundraiser for Wreaths Across America

Hammond Lumber Company is hosting a fundraiser for Wreaths Across America after a very successful fundraising effort for the organization last year.

Wreaths Across America places wreaths on fallen veterans' graves across America and was founded here in Maine.

Last year Hammond Lumber raised more than $28,000 to help sponsor 1,863 wreaths.

All of the wreaths sponsored by the company are placed in veterans cemeteries in Maine.

"I think it's critical that our freedoms cost, and they cost men and women around this country intense sacrifice and giving and the setting aside of their own personal freedoms, that they can preserve our democracy and our union," said Suzanne Pare, who works on special projects for Hammond Lumber Company.

Last year, Wreaths Across America placed more than 1,800,000 wreaths on veterans' graves.

If you'd like to sponsor wreaths, stop by any of Hammond Lumber's 21 locations or visit HammondLumber.com/waa.