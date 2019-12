A Hallowell woman has been charged with assault and robbery in connection with an incident at a store last week.

Hallowell Police say 35-year-old Heather Short went into Boynton's Market on Water Street around 8 Friday night.

We're told Short sprayed the clerk in the eyes with an unknown chemical then stole two packs of tobacco.

The worker was not injured.

Short is being held at the Kennebec County Jail on $20,000 bail.