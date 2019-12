Police in Hallowell are investigating an assault and robbery at Boynton's Market on Water Street.

The Kennebec Journal reports officers say a woman went into the store around 8 p.m. Friday night, allegedly assaulted a clerk then stole items from the store.

The worker was not injured.

Police declined to elaborate on how the employee was assault and what was taken.

They will say there are credible leads and they hope to have resolution to the case quickly.