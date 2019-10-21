Hallowell Police Department welcomes new furry "officer"

The Hallowell Police Department has a new furry friend on their force.

After a man brought in a stray cat to the police station a month ago and no one claimed her, they decided to keep her.

They named the cat Granite, but she's affectionately known as GG to everyone around the station.

Police think she's about 6-8 months old.

They say having her around has been fun and a big morale boost.

"Everybody enjoys her company, whether it's at 2:00 in the afternoon or 2:00 in the morning," said Hallowell Police Chief Eric Nason. "When they get back to the station and they know there's somebody here to actually talk to, or at least have somebody here for them."

We're told they plan to keep her for as long as they can.

People from all over have been donating food and toys for GG and have seemed to really embrace the newest "officer."

If you'd like to chip in you can call the Hallowell Police Department or visit their Facebook page.