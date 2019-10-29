Halloween decorations fill L.C. Bates Museum

Going in any museum at night can be a little spooky, but the L.C. Bates Museum in Hinckley is upping the ante on that.

They've decked out the museum with their annual Halloween display.

Skeletons and other Halloween accessories fill the museum that's already had hundreds of people come through to see it.

Museum staff say it's quite fun seeing everyone's reactions as they take them through the museum, especially this time of year.

"Someone asked me the other day, 'What do you like most about the museum?' It's when kids say, 'Awesome,'" said Deborah Staber, director and curator of the L.C. Bates Museum. "And there's been an awful lot of awesome's lately. So that's what really makes us all happy -- is when they're learning and when they're having fun."

The museum will be open from 10:00a.m.-4:30p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday.