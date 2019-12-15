In reversal, Hallmark will reinstate same-sex marriage ads

The Hallmark Channel says it will reinstate same-sex marriage commercials that it had pulled from the network.

Hallmark reverses its decision about same-sex ads. (Source: CNN)

Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry said in a statement Sunday that pulling the commercials “was the wrong decision."

An ad for wedding planning site Zola features two brides kissing at the altar.

The network pulled the ads for the Zola website following a complaint from the conservative group One Million Moms.

A Hallmark spokesperson previously told The Associated Press that the network pulled the ads because the controversy was creating a distraction.

A BoycottHallmark hashtag was trending on Twitter at one point, and celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, William Shatner and Sandra Bernhard blasted the decision on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.